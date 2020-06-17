Man critical after shot while sitting in car in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in his car in the Kensington section of the city early Wednesday.It happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Somerset Street.Police said the 40-year-old man was sitting inside his car with his girlfriend when someone walked up and shot him four times. The girlfriend was not injured in the incident.The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police are checking area surveillance cameras for footage.