Man shot in parking lot of Newark, Delaware hotel

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the parking lot of a hotel in Newark, Delaware.

Police were called just after midnight Saturday to the Sonesta Suites Hotel on the 200 block of Chapman Road for the report of the shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
