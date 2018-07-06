Man shot, killed after argument in Tioga-Nicetown

No arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that killed a 46-year-old man in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.Police tell Action News the victim and the gunman got into some sort of argument on the 1800 block of Wingohocking Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.The scene was only about a block from the victim's home.It was there that the victim was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.The victim's name has not been released.------