Man shot multiple times in Feltonville:Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 29-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning near 5th and Wingohocking Streets in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say they found the man slumped over the hood of a car and shot several times.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police tell Action News a suspect is in custody.
