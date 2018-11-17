A young man was shot repeatedly in front of dozens of witnesses.Now, his mother wants someone to come forward with answers.Ruth Evans describes her son Mikal Waller-Evans in an interesting way."He was phenomenal, he was energetic, he was conceited, he was spoiled, um he was the light of the room," she said.Mikal was the youngest of five children and had a child himself.In fact, it was his son's mother who called Ruth with the tragic news."On June 7, I was working in my office and I got a call from his son's mother that he had been killed. That he had been shot and he had been killed," said Ruth.Mikal was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Kensington section.Officers found him at about 6:19 p.m. collapsed inside a grocery store along the 3000 block of Potter Street.The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.Ruth is imploring anyone who was out there to come forward."When the shooting happened there were about 50 to 60 people out there in addition to his friend that was with him," she said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."I'm a big, I'm a true believer in God, that he had something special for Mikal to do, that's why he called him home. But it would make me feel a lot better to know why," said Ruth.------