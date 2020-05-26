Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said at least 20 shots were fired in a North Philadelphia neighborhood, hitting a man multiple times late Monday.The gunfire erupted on the 2900 block of North Bonsall Street around 11:40 p.m.Officers transported the 28-year-old victim to the hospital where he is now in critical condition.Bullets also hit two parked cars.Investigators believe one of them may have been occupied at the time of the shooting.Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene.