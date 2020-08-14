PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man came under fire while standing on a street in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police said.
It happened on the 2000 block of Hart Lane shortly after midnight Friday.
Police said the gunman jumped out of a car, opened fire, and then sped off.
The 29-year-old victim was shot once in the stomach and rushed to the hospital.
He is in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Suspect jumps out car, shoots man in Kensington: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More