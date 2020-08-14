Suspect jumps out car, shoots man in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man came under fire while standing on a street in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police said.It happened on the 2000 block of Hart Lane shortly after midnight Friday.Police said the gunman jumped out of a car, opened fire, and then sped off.The 29-year-old victim was shot once in the stomach and rushed to the hospital.He is in serious but stable condition.No arrests have been made.