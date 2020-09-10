Man shot to death steps from his home in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was ambushed and shot to death just feet from his home Wednesday night in the city's West Oak Lane section.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on the 6700 block of North Sydenham Street.

Police said at least 35 shots were fired and one of the bullets went into a nearby home where six people including children were inside.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times and subsequently died.

Investigators said no one inside of the house was injured.

Police said two suspects drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
