Man speaks out after being shot in the face over $20

61-year-old man shot in the face over $20 in North Philadelphia robbery. Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 4 p.m. on January 17, 2019.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 61-year-old man is speaking out after he was robbed and shot in the face, all over $20.

The victim of the North Philadelphia crime hopes surveillance footage will land those responsible behind bars.

"All I can say is, never in my life would I have thought anything like this could happen," said Glenn Hudson.

He currently has a bullet lodged in his jaw.

But despite the intense physical and mental pain he's going through, Hudson is sharing the details of the moment he was robbed and then shot in the face Wednesday night.

It was around 8:30 p.m. while Hudson was walking at 22nd and Cambria streets when he was approached by five men.

In surveillance video you can see he was surrounded by the group of young men outside of a Chinese restaurant, where Hudson was going to pick up dinner.

"I was kind of stunned and they said, 'This is a hold up, old head. Gimme your money.' And I didn't resist," Hudson said. "They went through all my pockets and took the $20. It didn't matter, I was just trying to get away."

But for one suspect that wasn't enough.

In the video you can see after the suspects got the $20, one of them pulled a gun, pointed it at Hudson's face, and pulled the trigger.

"The fifth one turned around. The other four were calling and the one who had the gun aimed it at me and all I saw was a flash and bang sound," he said.

After he was hit he managed to get some help.

"My adrenaline was running - didn't even know I was bleeding," Hudson said. "I ran inside the Chinese store. They gave me some napkins to stop the blood but it was coming too fast."

Doctors say it's a miracle, but physically Hudson only suffered a flesh wound - no broken jaw or teeth.

He even remembers what the young man who shot him looks like.

"Tall, light skinned, no facial hair. He had a black hoodie on - all of them were dressed in black," he said.

Hudson hopes the suspects can hear this message: "Young fellas, whatever the situation is, I know this is hard times. But it don't make no sense, black on black crimes," he said.

Hudson says he has a fiancé, nine adult children and 23 grandchildren. He wants to thank them all for the support over the last day while he's been trying to recover.

As for the suspects, no word on any arrests.

