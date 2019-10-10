Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Oxford Circle: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver after they say a man was struck while crossing the road on Wednesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on northbound Roosevelt Boulevard at Pratt Street.The man was struck while crossing the northbound inner lane. The striking vehicle fled the scene, police said.The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Police are working to get a description of the vehicle.