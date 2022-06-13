Man visiting sick mother shot and killed outside her North Philly home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was taking care of his sick mother in North Philadelphia was shot and killed outside her home Sunday night, police say.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Smedley Street near West York Street.Police say the 40-year-old man was shot in the head at close range as he was getting into his car.According to authorities, the victim had just stopped by his ailing mother's home to check on her, which he regularly does."This is a tragic story because this 40-year-old does not live here. He comes here and takes care of his mother who is sick. He comes here on a regular basis to take care of his mother and he was taking care of his mother this evening when he left the house that's when he was shot and killed," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "It's a tragic story."Investigators found two shell casings at the scene, as well as the man's keys on the ground.The driver's side door of the victim's vehicle was open.Police say the motive is a mystery.Police do not have a description of the shooter. Officers found several cameras on the block and are reviewing them for evidence.