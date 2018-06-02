Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot while sitting in a car in North Philadelphia.Police tell Action News the victims were approached by two men in the 200 block of West Ontario Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.The gunmen opened fire, grazing the 17-year-old and hitting a 20-year-old man twice.Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.Investigators say they found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are working to determine who opened fire and why.------