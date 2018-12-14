Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion

Detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

Police say the intruder forced his way into a home along the 1500 block of Carlisle Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect allegedly tied up a 73-year-old victim, took cash from the home, and then fled.

He is described as a black man, 6'2, and was wearing a brown plaid jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

