Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion

Detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.Police say the intruder forced his way into a home along the 1500 block of Carlisle Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.The suspect allegedly tied up a 73-year-old victim, took cash from the home, and then fled.He is described as a black man, 6'2, and was wearing a brown plaid jacket.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.------