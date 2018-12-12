Man wanted in Cherry Hill shooting arrested in Florida

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man wanted for shooting his estranged wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Cherry Hill apartment complex has been arrested in Florida.

Police say 53-year-old Brian Walker of Camden was apprehended on Dec. 7 in Tampa.

Walker was charged with first degree Attempted Murder on November 5, 2018, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan. He was also charged with violating a restraining order, multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, and weapons offenses.

Walker was transported to a county jail in Tampa and is awaiting extradition to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

On Nov. 4, Cherry Hill police responded to reports of gunshots at Cherry Hill Towers on Route 38 just before 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim, a woman from Camden, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of the apartment lobby.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Walker, the victim's estranged husband, allegedly waited in the parking lot of the apartments by the victim's vehicle and shot at her as she and a friend approached the car, striking her multiple times before he fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and received treatment for her injuries before she was eventually released. The victim's friend was not injured during the shooting.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office was aided by members of the United States Marshals Task Force - Tampa, Florida Division.

