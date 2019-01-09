SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A manhunt continues in South Philadelphia for the man who fled on foot after a police chase that began in Delaware and resulted in two separate crashes in the city.
That man has been identified as 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Robinson is a person of interest in several homicides, police said Wednesday afternoon.
He was wanted on a probation violation stemming from firearms offenses.
The first crash happened late Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 between the Philadelphia International Airport exit and Broad Street.
Police in Wilmington, Delaware say this all began when officers tried to pull Robinson over in the area of E. 12th Street and Rosemont Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Robinson fled and got onto I-495 northbound, eventually merging onto I-95 northbound.
While in the area of the airport, police say Robinson rammed another vehicle, causing the police collision. Three police officers - two Wilmington officers and a Pa. trooper - suffered minor injuries.
The suspect then made it off the highway, where his black Acura was involved in a collision involving a white SUV and a SEPTA bus at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue.
"He then gets out of the vehicle and flees on foot," said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.
At one point during the search, several officers rushed into a home in the 2900 block of Smedley Street after a woman heard glass breaking outside her window.
It turned out to be a false alarm.
"I'm glad it wasn't him, but I'm kind of upset it wasn't him because I want him to be caught," that woman said.
Several Philadelphia schools were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, but students were dismissed to their parents amid police protection.
This isn't the first time Dejuan Robinson has made headlines.
In September 2015, when he was 17 years old, he broke out of a juvenile correction van while being transported in Wilmington.
Robinson allegedly kicked out the window and jumped from the moving vehicle while still in shackles.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps