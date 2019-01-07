TRAFFIC

Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers in South Philadelphia

Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man who apparently stabbed himself before driving into an SUV in Philadelphia, killing two members of a New Year's string band and a third person, has been arraigned from his hospital bed.

Bail was set at $1.75 million for 29-year-old Keith Campbell after Monday's arraignment. He his facing three charges of homicide by vehicle and other offenses.

More details of deadly crash involving Mummers members. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.


Witnesses told police Campbell crossed the median into opposing traffic while speeding before crashing into the SUV early Wednesday.

Three people were killed. A fourth suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries.

Action Cam Video: Deadly head-on crash in South Philadelphia on January 2, 2019.



Two of those killed were members of a string band that had performed in the annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade.

Campbell, of Bear, Delaware, is charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle in the deaths of Dennis Palandro Jr., Joseph Ferry and Kelly Wiseley; one count of aggravated assault and related charges.

Palandro's wife remains hospitalized.

Neighbors react to fatal South Philadelphia crash. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 5pm on January 2, 2018.


Last week, police in Delaware said Campbell was involved in a brief pursuit there before officers broke off the chase.

