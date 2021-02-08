black history month

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts kicks virtual Black History Month celebration

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mann Center for the Performing Arts kicked off its annual Black History Month Celebration: Voices of Hope!

It's usually a big, vibrant, musical event that fills the storied venue.

This year, it's gone virtual because of the pandemic, but they say the celebration will be bigger than ever.

Both the organizers at the Mann and the artists say the idea of celebrating feels so much more powerful this year. This year's event's centers on love, hope, health, social justice and how we, as a city, come together to grow stronger

"I think people are ready to celebrate," said Naomi Gonzalez, Vice President of Education and Community Engagement for the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. "We've been through a lot when it comes to politics, when it comes to social justice, when it comes to health disparities. We need to remember that there's a lot of beauty in culture and there's a lot of beauty in music and arts and that's what music and arts are for."

The Mann's four week, free Voices of Hope series kicked off Friday with the West African Rhythm & Dance group Benu Ausar.

"There's this energy globally of unity," said Saantis Davis, the band leader for Benu Ausar Philly. "Everyone is realizing that the underlying principle of life is unity. We are all the same."

Every Friday the Mann Music Room will feature black artists in our community, from jazz to gospel and hip hop.

Alongside each performance, there's also an educational activity guide that you can use as a family to learn more about the music, the artists and their place in Black history.

Click here for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicentertainmentblack historymann centermusicblack history month
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
'Leaders and Legends' on display for Black History Month in North Philadelphia
Long Island police officer runs popular BBQ joint
University of Pennsylvania doctor brings transparency to COVID vaccine for Black community
2 Philly streets to be renamed for KeVen Parker, 'Earthquake' Moore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny and cold today, but more snow on the way
2 fatally shot inside Philadelphia home; child uninjured
School District of Phila. teachers won't be mandated to report to classroom
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman enters Pa.'s 2022 Senate race
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Show More
Philly officer facing DUI charges in crash that critically injured woman
Be Kind: Project Refit on a mission to help veterans
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Snowstorm didn't stop Montco residents from getting vaccine
Man shot inside Philadelphia Mills Mall: Police
More TOP STORIES News