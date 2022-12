The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Crews are on scene of a crash in Delaware.

An SUV slammed into the ManorCare nursing home.

This is on the 700 block of Foulk Road in Talleyville.

The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police say she was trying to park and accidentally hit the gas.