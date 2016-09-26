Man's head found in Chicago lagoon

CHICAGO (WPVI) --Human body parts, including the head of an African-American male, were found floating in a lagoon in McKinley Park on the South Side of Chicago Friday morning, police said.
A contractor discovered the body parts while working in the lagoon at the park on the 2200 West Pershing Road at about 10 a.m., police said. Police closed the lagoon and a large section of the park as they searched for evidence and conducted a death investigation.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson confirmed that the remains belonged to an African-American male.
"The head has been identified as an adult, probably African-American, and there's more body parts that have been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office," Johnson said.
The gruesome discovery was made in an area some residents consider peaceful.
"It's a peaceful area. Nobody would suspect to put human remains in the pond over there where people fish and stuff, too. A lot of people come here to fish and stuff, to picnic, parties and barbecue. It's not really a bad area," said McKinley Park resident Israel Trinidad.
While some said the park is peaceful, others disagree.
"When I walk, I carry mace with me and I am always looking around my shoulder to the left, to the right because you don't know what's going to happen," said McKinley Park resident Jim Hankes.