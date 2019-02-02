Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 2, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Video circulating on social media shows a man catch fire after being tased outside of a Philadelphia restaurant.

Pat Tackney, a witness to the incident, says he saw the man being tased outside of Jim's Steaks at 4th and South streets.

The video shows two security guards from Jim's use a stun gun on the man before his leg catches fire.

Philadelphia Police say they were not notified of any situation outside of Jim's.

Jim's has not commented on the incident.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstaserfire
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Milder Sunday
Body found along railroad tracks in Somerton
Protest and counter-protests held over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'
Elderly woman and her dog die in Montgomery County house fire
Woman boards SEPTA bus in West Philly, tells driver she was shot
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Authorities investigate police-involved shooting in Wilmington
At least 1 injured in crash in Fairmount Park
Show More
Firefighters rescue man from Trenton house fire
Parents of Penn State pledge sue frat members over his death
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Firefighters battle commercial building blaze in Montgomery County
17 girls inducted into Scouts BSA in West Chester
More News