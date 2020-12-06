Man's throat slashed in South Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was critically injured early Sunday after someone slashed his throat in South Philadelphia.

Officers said the crime happened around 3:45 a.m.

Action News was there as police were on the scene in the 1700 block of South 5th Street.

Medics found the man, said to be in his 20s, bleeding from his neck. Crews rushed the man to the hospital where he is fighting to stay alive.

Investigators said one man was taken into custody and faces charges.

The motive for the slashing is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiaslashing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wind Chills Below Freezing
Man shot multiple times drives self to hospital
COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution
PA sets new daily COVID-19 record: 12,884 new cases
Highest daily increase of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: 12,884
World can start dreaming of pandemic's end: UN health chief
Community uses Christmas lights to combat economic devastation
Show More
EMS chief holds hospital toy drive to bring joy
Officer adopts little girl he met while answering welfare check
Man shot after 2 crashes, foot chase in SW Philadelphia
Suspect shot, killed after attempted carjacking: Police
Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
More TOP STORIES News