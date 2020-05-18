Food & Drink

Fiorella and Vetri Cucina now offering Marc Vetri's pasta and pizza takeout

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Marc Vetri has been a fixture in the Philadelphia dining scene for more than 20 years.

He opened his newest spot, Fiorella, in an old South Philadelphia sausage factory on Valentine's Day, a tiny 16-seater where he envisioned people packing in to enjoy noodles and wine.

But after one "amazing" month, he was shut down by the COVID crisis. He took a week to mourn and then started doing what he always considered unthinkable -- takeout.

At Fiorella's, he's selling pasta kits, while his signature restaurant Vetri Cucina is serving up to-go meals.

And he's looking towards the future of dining with social distancing, virtual cooking classes and creative ways to create hospitality without physical intimacy.


Fiorella Philly | Online Ordering Menu | Instagram

817 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-305-9222
Vetri Cucina|Instagram
1312 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth philadelphiafyi center cityfyi south philaddelphiafyi italianfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supporters gather as N.J. gym reopens despite shutdown order
Businesses struggle to stay afloat in shadow of COVID-19
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
Pa. reports 87 additional coronavirus deaths Monday
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in fire in Port Richmond
Man, unborn child killed in crash; suspected DUI driver charged with murder
Jersey shore towns preparing for Memorial Day weekend
Delaware Man files lawsuit against Gov. Carney over beach access
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today, Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News