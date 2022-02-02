Marc Zumoff collaborates with Conshohocken Brewing Company for 'Zooisms' beer

Now, busy enjoying retirement, Zumoff is pouring his energy into a new venture: beer.
Zumoff has teamed up with Conshohocken Brewing Company to create a brand new brew called "Zooisms."
It's a hazy IPA that has a custom-made can covered with Zumoff's famous basketball catchphrases.
The beer came to fruition thanks to a collaboration with Zumoff's longtime friend and sports radio host Glen Macnow, who just happens to be a part-owner of the Conshohocken Brewing Company.
The new brew is a win-win for everyone. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to the Philadelphia Youth Basketball organization.