Marc Zumoff collaborates with Conshohocken Brewing Company for 'Zooisms' beer

Twenty percent of the proceeds will help the Philadelphia Youth Basketball organization.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Marc Zumoff was the voice of Philadelphia 76ers basketball for 27 years.

Now, busy enjoying retirement, Zumoff is pouring his energy into a new venture: beer.

Zumoff has teamed up with Conshohocken Brewing Company to create a brand new brew called "Zooisms."



It's a hazy IPA that has a custom-made can covered with Zumoff's famous basketball catchphrases.

The beer came to fruition thanks to a collaboration with Zumoff's longtime friend and sports radio host Glen Macnow, who just happens to be a part-owner of the Conshohocken Brewing Company.

The new brew is a win-win for everyone. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to the Philadelphia Youth Basketball organization.

