Longtime 76ers announcer Marc Zumoff retires from broadcasting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the Answer to the Process, he has seen and called it all.

And now, after a 27-year run as Philadelphia 76ers' television play-by-play announcer, Marc Zumoff is retiring from sports broadcasting.

"Zoo" has called more than 2,100 76ers games - regular season and playoffs.



Zumoff is a Philadelphia native, a graduate of George Washington High School and a Temple University alumnus.

He joined the former Philadelphia sports channel known as PRISM back in 1982, serving as the in-studio host for pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

Zumoff was named the 76ers play-by-play announcer on August 17, 1994.

Philadelphia 76ers



He went on to win the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award for best sports play-by-play broadcaster 19 times. He has also received the 2018 Bill Campbell Award from the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association and was named twice named the Pennsylvania Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (2018 and 2019).

Zumoff is also a 2011 inductee to the Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and served as the voice for NBC Sports' coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons skipping Tokyo Olympics to focus on developing skills
Ben Simmons has advised Team Australia that he won't play in the Tokyo Games so he can focus on developing his skills for the next NBA season.


In his time as the team's TV announcer, he has shared the booth with former 76ers Steve Mix, Ed Pinckney, Eric Snow and Alaa Abdelnaby, as well as former NBA player Malik Rose and coach Bob Salmi.

The 76ers are planning to honor their longtime announcer with "Marc Zumoff Night" at a home game during the 2021-22 season.

