Inside Story highlights the legislation in the works to drop the rate of maternal morbidity and mortality in women of color and latest in PA politics.

Addressing maternal mortality rates in women of Color, how Pennsylvania navigates budget impasse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Marianne Fray, CEO of Maternity Care Coalition, to discuss maternal morbidity and mortality and it's prevalence within women of color.

We look at the local legislation in the works to address this issue.

Then the panel tackles a host of local topics headlined by the Pennsylvania budget impasse and whether there will be a resolution this fall?

The panel also discusses escalating violence impacting all Philadelphia neighborhoods and Planned Parenthood blaming local State Democrats for inaction on abortion policy.

Finally, they look at President Joe Biden's decision to move his reelection headquarters from Philadelphia to Wilmington.

Get the inside story with panelists Nia Meeks, Ajay Raju, Jeff Jubelirer and Brian Tierney.