Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop

Maryland officer arrested on rape charges. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 16, 2018.

LANGLEY PARK, Md. --
A Maryland police officer is accused of raping a woman in her car during a traffic stop.

News outlets report Prince George's County police Officer Ryan Macklin was arrested Monday on charges including first-degree rape. Police Chief Hank Stawinski says the woman was pulled over early one morning last week. Police say the on-duty Macklin is accused of then forcing the woman to perform a sexual act.

Stawinski says there may be more victims. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan says Macklin was suspended within hours of the woman reporting the alleged crime. Macklin has been suspended without pay and relieved of his weapons, police vehicle and credentials.

Donelan says police are investigating the allegations with the county state's attorney's office. It's unclear if Macklin has a lawyer.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
