Massage therapist arrested in Mercer County

A Mercer County massage therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a female client inappropriately during a session.Forty-year-old Asmar Berry is accused of touching the woman while working at Renewed Spa Massage in Pennington last month.Berry is now facing several charges, including sexual assault which carries up to 10 years in prison.The Clementon man has been released pending his next court appearance.The Mercer County prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing.