'The fire is not under control': Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a major fire at a church in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

The blaze erupted at the Greater Bible Way Temple at 52nd and Warren streets just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say it has reached three-alarms.

The view from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the top of the structure.

Firefighters battle blaze at church with daycare in Parkside. Chopper 6 is over the scene on August 27, 2019.



"I see the smoke and the next thing I know I ran over to get the people out of the lobby. They didn't even know the church was on fire," one witness tells Action News.



"Right now the fire is not under control," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Thiel says at least one person was transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.



Witnesses say work was being done on the roof when the fire broke out.



There have been reports that a day care inside the church was evacuated, but Thiel could not immediately confirm.

Church with daycare cotinues to burn in Parkside. The Action Cam captured the scene on August 27, 2019.



The Red Cross of Eastern PA and other local agencies are assisting firefighters at this hour.

"This is still an active firefight. We'll certainly be here all night," Theil says.

The smoke continues to billow at this hour.

"If you're having any breathing difficulties, or you have any reason that you might think you might need help, call 911," Thiel says.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
