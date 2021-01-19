home invasion

Elderly man beaten, gagged inside Hunting Park home on New Year's Eve has died

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A violent home invasion investigation in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section has now turned into a murder case.

It happened sometime between 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year's Day inside a home on the 3900 block of North Fairhill Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say 83-year-old Mauricio Gesmundo was found bound and gagged on the living room floor when his daughter and son-in-law came home.

WATCH: Philadelphia Homicide Captain Jason Smith discusses deadly home invasion case
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Homicide Captain Jason Smith discusses a deadly home invasion case that occurred on December 31, 2020.



"He was bound and gagged. He did receive what appeared to be several strikes from either a fist or a blunt object," said Lieutenant Robert Brockenbrough with the Philadelphia Police Department earlier this month. "That could have been my parent, and I would want something done."

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Homicide Captain Jason Smith confirmed the victim died on Monday night.

"I'm just truly still in disbelief right now," said the victim's son, George Gesmundo.

Police said someone or some people got away with at least one black safe filled with approximately $30,000 to $50,000.

Gesmundo says the money belonged to his sister and brother-in-law who do business on eBay and had taken out a loan to open their own business.

Police aren't sure if the man was targeted, but they didn't see any signs of forced entry.
SEE ALSO: Elderly man beaten, gagged inside Hunting Park home on New Year's Eve; suspect wanted

EMBED More News Videos

GRUESOME ATTACK: Philly police are searching for the suspect who brutally attacked an elderly man during a home invasion on New Year's Eve.



"He was not expecting anyone because it was New Year's Eve and the whole family, the rest of my family went to our other sister's house for New Year's Eve that night. Ninety-nine point nine percent of the time my father does not open the door unless he knows that person," said Gesmundo.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimehome invasionattack
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Elderly man beaten, gagged inside home on New Year's Eve
7 men allegedly break into home, assault residents
Intruders tie up Philly homeowner, steal car: Police
Home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The long, painful road that brought Biden to Oval Office
Pa. riot suspect accused of laptop theft facing new charges
Pa. and Philly officials expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970M after no winners hit Tuesday
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last day in office
Bells ring across Delaware Valley as US virus deaths top 400K
LGBTQ activists applauding Biden's assistant health secretary pick
Show More
Biden will be sworn in with family Bible during inauguration
NJ man accused of killing hunter taken into custody
Possible mistaken identity in Poconos shootings; 5 arrested
Vaccine efforts expanding in tri-state area: Everything you should know
Man accused of killing Temple grad was released from jail 2 weeks earlier: Officials
More TOP STORIES News