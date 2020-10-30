Activists call for release of protestor charged with arson during May unrest

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Activists in Philadelphia are calling for the immediate release of a fellow advocate who was arrested in connection to the unrest following George Floyd's death during the end of May and into early June.

Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Smith of Philadelphia was among the four people charged Thursday with arson and related federal offenses.

They're accused of setting a Philadelphia police car and two Pennsylvania state trooper vehicles on fire during widespread protests.

RELATED: 4 charged for arson of police vehicles during May unrest in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced charges against four people for the arson of police vehicles.



On Friday, the group "Philly for Real Justice" called the charges against Smith baseless and accused federal agents of targeting him for exercising his First Amendment rights.

"We look forward to Ant being completely vindicating. These charges being dismissed," Robert Saleem Holbrook, executive director of the Abolitionist Law Center, said.

RELATED: Investigators used Etsy, LinkedIn to make arrest in torching of Philadelphia police vehicles
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators use internet accounts to identify an alleged arsonist.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeprotestgeorge floydphiladelphia policearson
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wallace family does not want officers to face murder charges
2 charged after Philly police find explosives in van
Philly nonprofit offers job to teen after looting caught on camera
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
AccuWeather: Wet Start Today, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings
Show More
Deadline today for some Philly parents on sending their kids back to class
Lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Rite Aid in Montco
Video: Crane spins out of control from top of NYC building
3 ball pythons found in residential neighborhood
'It is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd COVID wave
More TOP STORIES News