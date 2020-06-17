Woman charged for the arson of 2 police vehicles set on fire during unrest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been charged by criminal complaint for the arson of two police vehicles during the unrest that followed peaceful protests on May 30, United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced Wednesday.

Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, 33, of Philadelphia, is currently in federal custody and had her inital court appearance yesterday.



According to McSwain, on May 30, two vehicles, one PPD sedan (number 2514) and one PPD SUV (number 1612), were parked on the north side of City Hall. During the violence that began around City Hall following peaceful protests, Blumenthal allegedly set fire to both vehicles.

According to the complaint, various videos captured her wearing protective goggles and gloves, taking a flaming piece of wooden police barricade from the rear window of the sedan that was already on fire, and then shoving the flaming wood into the SUV that was not on fire.

Within minutes, the SUV was also completely engulfed in flames. As result of the fires, both PPD vehicles were destroyed, officials said.

"We at the U.S. Attorney's Office fully support the First Amendment right of the people to assemble peaceably and to petition their government. But torching a police car has nothing to do with peaceful protest or any legitimate message. It is a violent and despicable act that will be prosecuted in this District to the fullest extent of the law," said U.S. Attorney McSwain. "Anybody who engaged in such acts can stand by to put your hands behind your back and head to federal prison. We are coming for you."

If convicted, Blumenthal faces a maximum possible sentence of ten years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
