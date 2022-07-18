2 dead after shootings a block from each other, just hours apart in Mayfair

Investigators are trying to figure out if the two incidents in the Mayfair section of the city are connected.
Police were called just before 4:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Loring and Ditman streets.
Police say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Approximately three hours earlier, someone called 911 after hearing gunshots on Bleigh Avenue near Jackson Street.
Officers found a man who'd been shot several times in the head, torso and leg.
He died of his injuries at the scene, police say.
A car and a home garage were also hit by gunfire.
Police are looking through surveillance video in hopes of finding the shooter.
The names of the victims in both cases are not yet known.
These shootings ended a violent weekend in Philadelphia which saw at least 18 people shot, six of whom were fatally wounded.