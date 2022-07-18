homicide

2 dead after shootings a block from each other, just hours apart in Mayfair

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the head.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 dead after shootings a block apart in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides that occurred a block away from each other within a span of a few hours.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the two incidents in the Mayfair section of the city are connected.

Police were called just before 4:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Loring and Ditman streets.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately three hours earlier, someone called 911 after hearing gunshots on Bleigh Avenue near Jackson Street.

Officers found a man who'd been shot several times in the head, torso and leg.

He died of his injuries at the scene, police say.

RELATED COVERAGE: Building it Better Together series on Gun Violence Solutions



A car and a home garage were also hit by gunfire.

Police are looking through surveillance video in hopes of finding the shooter.

The names of the victims in both cases are not yet known.

These shootings ended a violent weekend in Philadelphia which saw at least 18 people shot, six of whom were fatally wounded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Sources: Son of 96-year-old being questioned in her death
Recent crime along Kelly Drive has residents on edge
Argument may have led to killing in Fairmount Park: police
Police investigating after man was shot and killed in Southwest Philly
TOP STORIES
Weekend gun violence: At least 18 shot in Philly, 6 dead
Death investigation underway in Rehoboth Beach
AccuWeather: Humid Today, Late Day Downpours
VP visiting Atlantic City for NAACP convention. meeting on abortion
Man dies after accidental fall at Lincoln Financial Field
Philly resuming water shutoffs for first time in 2 years
Eagles' Devon Allen DQ'd for leaving block too early in hurdles
Show More
I-295 briefly shut down in Del. after reports of shots fired
Sources: Son of 96-year-old being questioned in her death
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead; witness killed gunman, police say
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas nominated for Woman of the Year Award
Workers OK deals at 5 AC casinos; 2 more remain
More TOP STORIES News