16 people shot since Friday in Philadelphia; residents fed up with violence

Since the start of the year, police say 292 homicides have been recorded.
By Sharifa Jackson
Weekend shootings leave several injured in Philly's Juniata section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police presence was felt and seen nonstop in Philadelphia's Juniata community this weekend.

A total of 16 people have been shot in the city since Friday night. Four of those victims died from their injuries, according to police.

In just Juniata alone, police say two shootings injured five victims.

"It's concerning. We mind our business, but God forbid you're in the wrong place at the wrong time," said one resident.

Police say a man was shot on the 3900 block of Howland Street Sunday. He was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The shooting scene is just one block away from Saturday's gunfire that injured four men.

Four men are now hospitalized after being shot on Saturday evening in the Juniata section of Philadelphia.



The gunfire erupted on the 1300 block of Luzerne Street shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say a large group of people was standing at the corner when a black Chevrolet Tahoe with two shooters inside opened fire.

A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. That private vehicle then left the hospital, police say.

A 20-year-old man who was shot nine times is also hospitalized in critical condition. Police say that victim is the son of a Philadelphia police department civilian employee.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the bicep, while a 37-year-old man was shot in the foot. Both of those victims are hospitalized in stable condition.

The gunmen fled the scene. Police say they found at least 27 spent shell casings from two separate guns.

After 27 years in the same home, one Juniata neighbor says she's finally had enough.

"I'm thinking of moving, carrying on. It was a beautiful neighborhood. After a couple of years, getting a little rough for me," said the woman.

Since the start of the year, police say 292 homicides have been recorded.

