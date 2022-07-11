Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on his comments about the Philadelphia July 4th shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12032590" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Jim Kenney gives his opinion on the upcoming PA elections for Governor, Senate and who might replace him in 2023.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time. I'll be happy when I'm not mayor and I can enjoy some stuff," Mayor Jim Kenney after July 4th shooting.Host Matt O'Donnell had a conversation withregarding his comments after shots rang out during the Welcome America Fireworks show on the Parkway.Kenney spoke his piece and discussed his overall frustration with escalating gun violence in the region and the ensuing calls for his resignation due to his comments.They discussed gun legislation, the idea of bringing back the controversial 'Stop & Frisk' policing tactic, and his perceived feud with District Attorney Larry Krasner over violence prevention.Finally, Matt asked the Mayor to clarify what he would like his legacy to be when he leaves office.Watch below as Mayor Kenney gives his opinion on the upcoming PA elections for Governor, and Senate, and who might replace him in 2023.