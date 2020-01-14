New plans for the city announced during inauguration day

By Niki Hawkins
Mayor Jim Kenney and a new City Council are sworn in, and their plan for Philadelphia begins to take shape.

Segment 1
The show opens with a detailed discussion on inauguration day in Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney (D) lays out his agenda on community investment, gun violence, street sweeping and creates a new cabinet position for children and families. And Council President Darrell Clarke announces his plan to tackle poverty.
Segment 2
Pennsylvania Representatives Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan endorse President Joe Biden, while President Trump rallies in South Jersey with Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew.

Segment 3
The panel offers their Stories of the Week.
This week's show is hosted by Tamala Edwards with special guests Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Christine Flowers, Dom Giordano and Brian Tierney.

