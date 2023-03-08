Center City Business Association and Citizens Present:

Meet The Next Mayor: Connect with the Candidates

Moderated by 6abc's Rick Williams

The stakes could not be higher for our great city. With so much to be done, we need a mayor who is a strong leader. Someone with guts, with heart, with vision, and positivity. We have invited all of our candidates to join us for a conversation about business, and about the quality of life in Center City. Join us to hear their ideas, and to help you decide who gets your vote. You won't want to miss it!

Click here to view the official program.

The candidates who are taking part are: (click links for bios from The Philadelphia Citizen)