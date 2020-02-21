Business

McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers, minus the calories

You know that feeling when you come home and your whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen?

Well, now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger, and baked bread with the just the light of a match.

McDonald's didn't bottle the smell of its iconic quarter-pounder with cheese, but it did put it in a candle. Six different candles to be exact, reported to CNN.

RELATED: Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's nationwide Wednesday with new Shamrock McFlurry

The quarter-pounder scented pack features bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef votives.



You can burn them individually, or all at once for the ultimate aroma experience.

The candles aren't for sale yet, but you can check them out on McDonald's golden arches unlimited merchandise website.

The iconic fast-food chain has several new items debuting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmcdonald'smcdonaldsu.s. & worldcheeseburger
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News