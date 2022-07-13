McDonald's offers incentives to fill hundreds of open positions across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Owners of select McDonald's locations across the Delaware Valley are holding in-person hiring events Wednesday in hopes of attracting more candidates."It's been very challenging for us to bring people inside the stores. That's going on across the country, not just McDonald's, we're all feeling the pressure," said McDonald's Owner and Operator Grant Skyllas.Right now, across the US, there are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person."If you want to put people on the path to self-sufficiency, give them access to the opportunity to earn a living wage, to earn some dignity, the ability to take care of their families," said Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Cherelle L Parker.Hiring events are happening Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at select McDonald's stores in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware.Each store are looking to fill roughly 10 positions this summer, which totals about 2,500 jobs across the region.Business owners are attempting to make changes to get those people to apply."Sign on bonuses, healthcare, whatever we have to do to try to draw an employee in and maintain them, that's what we're willing to do," Skyllas said.McDonald's is also offering its employees other benefits and incentives that include:- Paid time away- Paid sick leave- Training/growth advancement opportunities- College tuition reimbursement- Career advising- Flexible hours/schedule- Healthcare- 401kThose who are not able to attend a hiring event in person can still apply on the company's website.