Man rescued after suffering medical emergency while on roof of Newark building

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man was rescued in Newark, Delaware on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency on a roof.

The Action Cam was on the 300 block of Grove Lane at about 10 a.m.

Emergency crews said the roofer went into cardiac arrest.

First responders from several agencies came to the rescue, eventually restoring the man's pulse.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.