Meek Mill , Reform Alliance announces community grant program to fight criminal justice reform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rapper Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin want to shine a light on community organizations that fight for criminal justice reform.Their 'Reform Alliance' is taking applications now to the end of the month to award half a million dollars in grants.Its mission is to reduce the number of people who go back to jail for technical parole and probation violations.Reform Alliance aims to put funding in the hands of groups in Pennsylvania that are on the ground doing the work to find solutions for people impacted by the criminal justice system."We want to be able to create a springboard for success and opportunity for people impacted by the criminal justice system rather than perpetuating the trapdoors to failure," said Louis L. Reed with Reform Alliance.Applications for the grant are due by March 29.You can learn more by clicking