SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police continue to search for a graffiti vandal caught on surveillance spray-painting the side of a South Philadelphia home where family members of rapper Meek Mill live.

The rapper went on social media Tuesday to say his grandmother and aunt live in the home.


"A white man sprayed a racial remark on my grandmom's house...just don't let us catch you coward! " Mill tweeted.

Meek Mill's aunt Juanita Walker does not think the family was specifically targeted. She says their home wasn't the only place vandalized near 18th and Pemberton streets.

"I didn't know why somebody did that. I went down to talk to somebody else and the same thing was on their wall. So it's all the way down to Washington Avenue, every corner house," Walker said.

Police are not saying if the word "acorn" spray-painted on the home has any racist connotation.

Walker says she wants the person caught and forced to pay for the cleanup.

