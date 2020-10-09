Memorial for New Jersey state police trooper vandalized

The vandalism was discovered on Wednesday at the memorial along State Highway 83 in Dennis Township, Cape May County.
Police say someone used white caulk to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers and to deface the granite monument in the center.
NJSP Seek Public's Assistance with Identifying Suspects who Vandalized Fallen Trooper’s Memorial— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) October 8, 2020
The State Police unions have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).https://t.co/hiTr8ALA2n pic.twitter.com/s3EblOM3kg
The memorial is in honor of Trooper Bertram Zimmerman, who died in an on-duty crash on February 5, 2004 while responding to a robbery.
The state police union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
RELATED: 2 women sought for vandalizing memorial for fallen Plymouth Township police officer
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.
State police say anonymous tips are welcome.