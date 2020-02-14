2 charged in connection with armed robbery at Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.

Darwin Sandoval and Rufino Guerrero De La Rosa were arraigned Friday morning on robbery and assault charges less than 24 hours after the alleged crimes at Lehigh Valley Mall.

The suspects allegedly approached a man who was sitting in a car, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators say they then repeatedly punched the victim and took shopping bags out of his car.

The suspects later told police they attacked the man because he had previously robbed them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whitehall townshiplehigh countycrimemallarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News