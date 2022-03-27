Ogontz crash leaves one man in critical condition; 2 others also hurt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash involving two Mercedes Benz left a man in critical condition.It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia.Police tell Action News that a driver was pulling out his black Mercedes when a woman driving a white Mercedes hit his car.There were three people inside the car that was hit and all three were hospitalized.The driver is in critical condition and two other passengers are stable.The driver who crashed into them was also taken to the hospital and she is stable.No word on any charges this morning.