The gunman in a shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago that left four people dead was identified as 32-year-old Juan Lopez, police confirmed to ABC7 Eyewitness News.Lopez was found with a gunshot wound to the head. It's not clear whether he killed himself or was killed by police, department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, calling it a "disturbing crime scene."The shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between Lopez and his ex-fiancee Dr. Tamara O'Neal, who was one of the people killed. The couple's engagement was called off in September.Tuesday, Chicago Fire Department officials told ABC7 Eyewitness News that Lopez attempted to become a fireman and entered the academy in 2014, but was terminated soon after because of conduct at the academy.The Chicago Housing Authority said Lopez was hired as an associate program specialist in February 2018. He worked in the customer care center in the Loop.The CHA said all of its employees are subject to background checks before being hired and Lopez's hire was approved after undergoing background checks. The CHA said Lopez does not have a history of complaints while he was employed there.In a statement, CHA CEO Eugene Jones Jr. said, "This was an unthinkable act of violence. We are filled with overwhelming sadness and our hearts go out to the families of those who died, and to all affected by this horrific tragedy."Lopez has a valid FOID card and a concealed carry permit. ABC7 Eyewitness News has learned he purchased four weapons in the past five years.In 2014, Lopez's ex-girlfriend filed a police report saying that he wouldn't stop texting her threats.Lopez allegedly shot and killed O'Neal in the parking lot before running into the hospital and continuing to shoot. That's when Dayna Less, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed. The 25-year-old pharmacy resident was at Mercy Hospital doing her clinical rotations.Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez was also killed responding to the shooting.Jimenez, 28, didn't typically work in the area, Guglielmi said, but he ran into the line of fire to help others. Guglielmi said it "speaks volumes about his character."The officer, who just joined the department in 2017, leaves behind a wife and three young children.