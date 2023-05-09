Possible meteor crashes through roof of New Jersey home

Chopper 6 flew over the home where the object went through the roof and landed on the floor.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mysterious object fell out of the sky in Hopewell Township, New Jersey on Monday.

Investigators say the object was most likely a meteorite.

Chopper 6 flew over the home where the object went through the roof and landed on the floor.

It happened along Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road.

Authorities say this may be the result of a recent meteor shower, but they are still working to positively identify what the item is.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.