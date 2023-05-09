WATCH LIVE

Possible meteor crashes through roof of New Jersey home

Chopper 6 flew over the home where the object went through the roof and landed on the floor.

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 2:52AM
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mysterious object fell out of the sky in Hopewell Township, New Jersey on Monday.

Investigators say the object was most likely a meteorite.

It happened along Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road.

Authorities say this may be the result of a recent meteor shower, but they are still working to positively identify what the item is.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

