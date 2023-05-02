Police locate couple seen holding hands amid search for Drexel Hill teen's killer

Police say they've spoken to those people extensively, though it's not known if there are any new leads.

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania -- Police in Upper Darby Twp. say they've located two more people they wanted to talk to as they search for a teen's killer.

Fifteen-year-old Michael Garr was stabbed around 9:30 p.m. on April 21 on the 200 block of Bridge Street.

He was a 10th grader at the Upper Darby School District.

Michael Garr

The people police had been searching for were seen on surveillance video holding hands.

Police say that couple has been identified and officers have spoken to them extensively.

Late last week, police said they also spoke to a man who was seen on video wearing an Under Armour sweatshirt.

Police did not say whether those interviews resulted in any new leads.

"We want everyone to know we are working tirelessly to bring the person or people responsible for this horrific crime to justice," Upper Darby police said on social media.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 is offering a $10,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Darby police detectives at 484-574-1157.