Middle Township High School receives $5,000 grant to help robotics team hone skills

MIDDLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A new grant will help future robotics engineers hone their skills in Cape May County.

Middle Township High School was awarded a $5,000 grant from FIRST Mid-Atlantic Robotics.


The grant included the delivery of brand-new tools that will be used by the students on the robotics team.

Later this month, the team will compete in its first-ever robotics competition.


The program started earlier this year after students and staff expressed interest in similar programs.
