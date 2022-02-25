Middle Township High School receives $5,000 grant to help robotics team hone skills

MIDDLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A new grant will help future robotics engineers hone their skills in Cape May County.Middle Township High School was awarded a $5,000 grant from FIRST Mid-Atlantic Robotics.The grant included the delivery of brand-new tools that will be used by the students on the robotics team.Later this month, the team will compete in its first-ever robotics competition.The program started earlier this year after students and staff expressed interest in similar programs.