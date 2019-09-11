'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to be released after 8-month stint in jail for tax evasion

OTISVILLE, New York -- "Jersey Shore" star Michael Sorrentino will soon be free to GTL!

Sorrentino, more commonly known as "The Situation," will be released from federal prison in Otisville, New York Thursday after serving eight months on a tax evasion conviction.

The reality TV star and his brother Marc pleaded guilty in January 2018 after being charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Marc was sentenced to two years in prison.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

He and other cast members reunited last spring for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
otisvilleorange countyjersey shoremike sorrentino
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Spotted lanternflies spotted in Center City
Fmr. Abington teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship with student
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka
Police charge naked man in NE Philadelphia car vandalism
Show More
Crystal meth overtaking heroin as drug of choice: Upper Darby police
Suspect wanted for 3 attempted abduction incidents in Philly
Police: Woman killed in drive-by shooting was likely an innocent victim
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today, a storm this evening
High school evacuated due to fumes in NE Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News