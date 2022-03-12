Snow and windy conditions in Milford Township, Bucks County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rain is quickly changing over to snow across the area Saturday morning.Conditions deteriorated heading north on the Northeast Extension toward Quakertown, Bucks County.Rain changed to sleet to heavy snow while traveling north on the highway from Philadelphia.Meteorologist Chris Sowers says temperatures will drop below freezing for Philadelphia and all areas northwest by midday Saturday.South Jersey will drop below freezing during the early afternoon hours.Drivers should expect slippery conditions where the changeover occurs.